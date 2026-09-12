Travis Kelce Could Make History In Week 1
Travis Kelce will have to face the Denver Broncos on Monday night in Week 1. It will not be a soft landing for the soon-to-be 37-year-old tight end. Kelce will have to face off against arguably the best defensive unit in football to start the 2026 season. It also remains to be seen how involved Kelce will be in the offense given his age and the addition of Kenneth Walker to the backfield. The entire Kansas City offensive game plan could shift toward a more run-heavy approach given the talent they recently acquired. The passing game will also run through Rashee Rice as the primary receiver with Kelce taking a backseat. That said, Kelce is just 45 receiving yards away from passing Jason Witten for the 2nd most receiving yards for a tight end in NFL history. Kelce is ranked TE9 in our RotoBaller Week 1 PPR rankings, making him a low-end TE1 option. Fantasy managers who decided to wait on TE can plug Kelce into their lineups despite the tough matchup.
Source: Rob Collins - Twitter
Source: Rob Collins - Twitter