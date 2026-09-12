Chris Jones Expected to Play Monday

Sep 12, 2026, 2:48 PM ET
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) is expected to play Monday night against the Denver Broncos, according to Jesse Newell. Head coach Andy Reid gave the encouraging update Saturday after Jones was added to the injury report a day earlier. He was limited Friday with the calf issue after not appearing on Thursday's report, so his status suddenly became something to watch. Reid does not seem overly concerned. Jones started all 17 games last season and finished with 29 tackles, seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 25 quarterback hits. Kansas City's final injury report will still provide the official word on whether he carries a designation into Monday, but this is a good sign for a Chiefs defense that badly needs its best interior pass rusher on the field. IDP managers can continue planning on Jones being available unless something changes before kickoff.--Bruno MuléSource: Jesse Newell