Audric Estime Placed on Injured Reserve
Audric Estime (thigh) has been placed on injured reserve, according to Ross Jackson. The Saints later announced the move Saturday. Estime did not practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday and had already been ruled out for Sunday's opener against Detroit. Now he will miss at least four games. His path to touches was already pretty narrow. New Orleans lists Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara together atop the backfield, with Kendre Miller ahead of Estime as well. Estime did get a chance late last season, finishing 2025 with 301 scrimmage yards and one touchdown on 58 touches across seven games. The Saints elevated rookie CJ Donaldson from the practice squad for Sunday, giving them another option while Estime is out. There wasn't much redraft value here before the move, and the IR stint makes Estime a player who can be left on waivers outside deeper dynasty leagues.
Source: Ross Jackson
Source: Ross Jackson