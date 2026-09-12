Harold Fannin Jr. a Strong TE1 Against Jacksonville
Harold Fannin Jr. should be in fantasy lineups Sunday against Jacksonville. He was one of the few reliable pieces in Cleveland's passing game as a rookie, leading the team with 107 targets and 731 receiving yards while catching 72 passes and scoring six times in 16 games. The matchup gives him another reason to trust the volume. Jacksonville allowed the seventh-most fantasy points, fifth-most receptions and 10th-most receiving yards to tight ends last season. Cleveland also lists Fannin first on the depth chart, with Blake Whiteheart and Carsen Ryan behind him. Deshaun Watson returning adds some uncertainty to the offense, but Fannin does not need a huge day through the air to pay off if he gets anything close to last year's target share. RotoBaller has him at TE6 for Week 1 and calls him a solid TE1 play in this matchup. Fantasy managers can start him with confidence.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller