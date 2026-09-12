Kenneth Walker To Face Tough Broncos Defense In Week 1
Kenneth Walker will make his Chiefs debut against the Denver Broncos on Monday night in Week 1. Walker recently had an injury scare when he missed practice due to a foot issue, but it was stated to be an issue with his cleat that has since been resolved. Walker was not listed on the injury report this week, meaning that he should be a full go to begin the season. Walker was highly effective for the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs as the feature back after playing in a committee for the regular season, and now he will get the opportunity to be a bell-cow for Kansas City. The 25-year-old is in the prime of his career and should handle the vast majority of carries as well as a handful of catches out of the backfield each week. The Chiefs were among the best teams in rushing success rate last season but lacked the explosiveness to make big plays, so Walker should fill that role quite nicely. The season outlook for Walker is better than his Week 1 outlook, mostly due to the tough matchup. The Broncos defense allowed the second-fewest rushing yards in 2025, meaning that Walker could have a hard time getting things going on the ground, but he could get involved in the passing game. The Kansas City offensive line is also dealing with injuries, which could make things even more difficult for the Chiefs running back. Walker is also a home run hitter, meaning that it just takes one play for him to break off a big run and make an impact. There are obstacles in his way, but Walker should get ample opportunity to make something happen. Walker is ranked RB12 in our RotoBaller Week 1 PPR rankings, making him a back-end RB1 option this week. Fantasy managers should be excited by his new situation this season, but temper expectations in Week 1.
Source: SleeperNFL - Twitter
Source: SleeperNFL - Twitter