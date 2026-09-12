Travis Etienne Jr. Still a Strong Start in Tough Matchup
Travis Etienne Jr. should still be in fantasy lineups Sunday against Detroit, even with Alvin Kamara expected to return. Kamara practiced fully Friday after missing most of camp with an MCL sprain, but he is still listed as questionable and is not expected to handle a big role right away. Audric Estime is also out, which leaves Etienne in a good spot for volume. He is coming off 1,107 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 260 carries with Jacksonville, plus 36 catches for 292 yards and six more scores. The matchup is tougher than it first looks. Detroit allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points and 12th-fewest rushing yards to running backs last season. RotoBaller has Etienne at RB17 for Week 1 and still recommends keeping him in most lineups. He is better viewed as a high-end RB2 than a locked-in RB1, but the workload should keep him firmly in starting range.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller