Tyler Shough Has Streaming Upside Against Detroit
Tyler Shough is one of the more interesting streaming options for Week 1 against Detroit. He settled in after taking over last season, throwing for 2,256 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions across nine starts. The finish was especially encouraging. Over his final five games, Shough threw for 1,316 yards and five touchdowns while adding 135 yards and three scores on the ground. Detroit gave up 4,027 passing yards and 31 passing touchdowns in 2025, and starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph will both miss the opener. That gives Shough a favorable spot with Chris Olave leading the passing game, even with rookie Jordyn Tyson on injured reserve. RotoBaller has Shough at QB16 for Week 1. He is not a locked-in QB1, but managers looking for a streamer can use him with real top-12 upside if this game turns into a shootout.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller