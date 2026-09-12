Michael Mayer a Worthy Start in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
Michael Mayer played a limited role as a receiver in 2025, recording 35 catches for 328 yards and one touchdown on 50 targets across 13 games. However, with Raiders TE1 Brock Bowers (knee) sidelined, Mayer could step into an elevated target share in the Raiders' 2026 season opener against the Miami Dolphins. Across four games with Bowers inactive in 2025, Mayer recorded 18 catches for 196 yards and a touchdown on 24 targets. While his numbers may not leap off the page, Las Vegas should field an improved passing game with new head coach Klint Kubiak calling plays in 2026. The Dolphins also profile as a favorable matchup on paper for Mayer, as Miami allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends last season. All in all, Mayer projects as a low-end top-12 tight end option for fantasy managers in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller