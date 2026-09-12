J.K. Dobbins Offers RB2 Upside vs. Chiefs in Week 1
J.K. Dobbins will open the regular season in Kansas City on Monday Night Football. The 27-year-old was the RB18 overall in PPR formats before suffering a Lisfranc foot injury to end his 2025 season. This year, Dobbins will attempt to hold off fourth-round rookie Jonah Coleman as the lead back on early downs. Coleman is expected to be Dobbins' backup but has already become a fantasy favorite within the community. Dobbins is RotoBaller's PPR RB25 against a Chiefs defense that saw multiple key players leave the team in free agency. However, they allowed the 10th fewest rushing yards and the 12th fewest rushing touchdowns last season. Dobbins should be viewed as a low-end RB2 and could sneak into the top 20 scoring running backs if he can find the end zone in Week 1.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com