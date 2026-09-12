Nick Smith Jr. Agrees to One-Year Deal with Real Madrid
Nick Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with Real Madrid, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 22-year-old reached the open market in late June when the Lakers declined their team option, and Scotto reports that he will serve as Real Madrid's lead guard. Smith averaged 7.6 points in 17.5 minutes across three NBA seasons with Charlotte and Los Angeles, with his best stretch coming in 2024-25, when he posted 9.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists for the Hornets. His Lakers stint never gained much traction, though he still averaged 6.2 points in 12.5 minutes across 30 games while shooting 39.5 percent from three. A move to Spain takes him off fantasy boards for 2026-27, and Los Angeles already has Jaden Hardy and Bronny James buried behind Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, and Collin Sexton.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto