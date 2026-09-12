Josh Hart Says Knicks Are Not Satisfied with One Title
Josh Hart said the defending champions still view themselves as the hunters entering 2026-27, according to Adam Zagoria of NJ.com. "I don't think we have a big target because I don't think anyone's picking us to win again," Hart said. "We're using it as fuel; we're still the hunters. We're not satisfied with one." The 31-year-old averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 66 regular-season games, then remained a key connector during New York's title run. The Knicks brought back most of their core under Mike Brown, so Hart's role should stay built around rebounding, passing, defense, and low-usage offense. Mitchell Robinson's move to Boston leaves Andre Drummond as the main backup behind Karl-Anthony Towns, but Hart's fantasy value still comes from boards and across-the-board production rather than scoring volume.
Source: Adam Zagoria
Source: Adam Zagoria