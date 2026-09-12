Michael Pittman Jr. a High-Floor, Low-Ceiling WR3 Option in Week 1
Michael Pittman Jr. is entering his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026. In Pittsburgh, Pittman Jr. is the WR2 on paper behind DK Metcalf. However, Pittman Jr. typically operates in the short and intermediate areas of the field, which may make him a high-volume target for the Steelers' 42-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In Week 1, Pittsburgh is set to host the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta fielded a middling pass defense in 2025, allowing the 15th-most passing yards (3,773) and 20th-most passing touchdowns (27) in the NFL. The Falcons will be starting third-string quarterback Cooper Rush (back) on Sunday, so the game could devolve into a low-scoring, run-heavy affair. Still, Pittman Jr. profiles as a high-floor, low-ceiling WR3/flex option for fantasy managers in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller