Rome Odunze Expected to Suit Up Against the Panthers
Rome Odunze (calf) is expected to play in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Odunze had been listed as questionable, but it sounds like he will suit up for the season opener, barring a setback. Fantasy managers should feel relieved to hear that Odunze is healthy, since injuries impacted him significantly in 2025. Last year, he missed five games, which dropped him to a WR41 finish in PPR leagues. Odunze now has top-36 upside in the Bears offense. He'll likely remain behind Luther Burden III in the pecking order, but an uptick in volume remains likely after the team traded away DJ Moore. As it stands, Odunze ranks as RotoBaller's WR38 in PPR leagues for Week 1.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport