Rico Dowdle in the Flex Territory for Steelers Debut
Rico Dowdle ranks as a high-end RB3/flex option for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Dowdle was signed to replace Kenny Gainwell during the offseason, and he'll join forces with Jaylen Warren in Pittsburgh's backfield. The exact volume split in this Steelers backfield is unclear, as both Dowdle and Warren are versatile backs with the ability to run the ball or catch passes. The Steelers have a new coaching staff, so we can't assume much will remain the same from last year. However, we also wouldn't be surprised to see the Steelers let Warren and Dowdle alternate drives. This is similar to what they did with Warren and Gainwell last year, and interestingly enough, it's also similar to what the Panthers did with Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard when both were healthy. With a sizable role headed his way, Dowdle remains a high-end RB3/flex, especially in this highly favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are starting third-string quarterback Cooper Rush, leaving Pittsburgh as the heavy favorite. That bodes well for touchdown upside and rushing volume in general. Typically, managers are advised to "start their studs" in Week 1. Dowdle isn't a stud, per se, but he's still a very appealing RB3/flex with a high floor against Atlanta.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller