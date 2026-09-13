Managers Should Temper Expectations for Jonah Coleman in Week 1
Jonah Coleman was viewed as one of the most intriguing Day 3 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, but fantasy managers should pump the brakes on starting him against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. The Washington product is still No. 3 on the Broncos' depth chart behind J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. It's extremely rare for three running backs on the same team to carve out fantasy relevance in the same game, especially against a defense like the Chiefs. Given that Dobbins and Harvey are both RB3/flex options for Week 1, Coleman is the odd man out from a fantasy perspective. In fact, Harvey was in a similar situation last year as a Day 3 pick with tremendous upside, and even he didn't start to produce consistent fantasy outputs until Week 8. Coleman is a very trendy name in dynasty leagues, and he's even a solid redraft stash for managers in leagues with 12+ teams. However, those same managers will have to be patient, because he faces an uphill battle to earn significant playing time right away. The RotoBaller experts agree, ranking Coleman as the overall RB62 in PPR leagues for Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller