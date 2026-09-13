Za'Darius Expected to Play in Week 1 Against the Steelers

Sep 13, 2026, 8:46 AM ET
Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Za'Darius Smith (shoulder) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had been listed as questionable, but it sounds like he should be able to suit up, barring a setback. Smith appeared in five games for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, amassing 10 tackles, three quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks. He missed a portion of 2026 training camp due to a personal situation, but he's now ready to get back on the field and make his presence felt. This week, he'll be tasked with creating chaos in the offensive backfield for Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
. That could be easier said than done, especially if the Falcons' defense can't stay off the field with the team entering as a 6.5-point underdog.--Andersen PickardSource: Ian Rapoport