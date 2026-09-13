Julius Randle Confident Nets Can Exceed Low Expectations
Julius Randle is not treating his first season in Brooklyn like another rebuilding year, according to Andrew Crane of the New York Post. Speaking Saturday at the Brooklyn Basketball Training Center, Randle leaned into the team's "shock the world" framing and said, "Whatever your expectations are, whatever expectations that are put upon us, we're gonna exceed them." The three-time All-Star averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists for Minnesota last season before being traded to a Nets team that went 20-62. Brooklyn still has Michael Porter Jr., Egor Demin, and Mikel Brown Jr. in the offensive mix, but Randle should have a larger creation role than he did with the Timberwolves. With Nicolas Claxton now in Chicago, Randle also has a path to frontcourt minutes, giving him a strong counting-stat base if Brooklyn stays competitive.
Source: Andrew Crane
Source: Andrew Crane