Alec Pierce on a Pitch Count for Week 1
Alec Pierce is expected to be on a snap count for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The team hasn't announced how much Pierce will play, but Garafolo hears that it will be around 20 to 30 snaps. The 26-year-old is working his way back from a heel injury, and although he doesn't have an official injury designation for Week 1, he's evidently at less than 100 percent. The pitch count drops him to the low-end WR3 territory this week, and managers should strongly consider starting other receivers with more full workloads. This update from Indianapolis also suggests that we could see more volume for Josh Downs and Keenan Allen. The former has more appeal than the latter, but both could garner their own WR3/flex upside in deeper leagues.
Source: Mike Garafolo
Source: Mike Garafolo