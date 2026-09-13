Pat Freiermuth on the Fringe of Fantasy Radar for Week 1
Pat Freiermuth is a fringe top-24 option in fantasy football ahead of Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Freiermuth is coming off a modest 2025 campaign in which he ranked as the TE25 with 41 catches, 486 yards, and four touchdowns. Last year, he faced plenty of competition for targets from Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington. This year, Smith is gone, but Washington remains in the position group, and the Steelers are also expected to divert more targets to new wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Additionally, the Steelers' matchup against the Falcons isn't incredibly advantageous for fantasy football. The Steelers are 6.5-point favorites and could go up early against the Falcons, who are starting third-string quarterback Cooper Rush. In such a lopsided matchup, we could see the Steelers adopt a run-heavy approach early in the game to keep the clock moving. Therefore, there may be fewer targets to go around for Freiermuth, who ranks third (at best) in the Steelers' passing game pecking order behind Pittman and DK Metcalf.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller