Joel Embiid's Usage Could Slip Below a Career Low in 2026-27
Joel Embiid (knee) could see his offensive role shrink in 2026-27, according to PhillyVoice's Adam Aaronson. Embiid's usage rate has dropped from 39.6 percent in 2023-24 to 34.2 percent and 33.5 percent over the last two seasons, and Aaronson sees a real chance it falls below his career-low 32.9 percent with LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe alongside him. The former MVP may spend more possessions as a facilitator, decoy, or occasional spot-up option, and the shooting is worth watching after he hit 32.2 percent from deep over the last two seasons. Embiid still averaged 26.9 points in 38 games last season, but that number is harder to bank on in this lineup. A slimmer offseason frame could help his mobility, though availability remains the bigger fantasy concern than usage.
Source: Adam Aaronson
Source: Adam Aaronson