Labaron Philon Jr. Blocked by Sixers' Backcourt Depth
Labaron Philon Jr. has a tougher path to rookie-year minutes than he appeared to have on draft night, according to PhillyVoice's Adam Aaronson. The No. 22 overall pick's best current NBA skill is creating with the ball, but Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, and Joel Embiid (knee) all sit ahead of him in the touch hierarchy, while Anfernee Simons and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope give Nick Nurse veteran backcourt options. Philon's quickest route to the floor may be catch-and-shoot threes, movement shooting, and attacking closeouts. Strength is another hurdle, as the 20-year-old is listed at 177 pounds and still needs to add weight. He averaged 22.0 points and 5.0 assists at Alabama, then scored 24 points in a Summer League overtime win over Indiana, so the scoring feel is real. He is a player to monitor, not draft, unless injuries open guard minutes.
Source: Adam Aaronson
Source: Adam Aaronson