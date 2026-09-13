Parker Washington Could Have Big Week 1 Vs. Browns
Parker Washington looks to build off his excellent finish to last season and continue with a solid Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns. Washington makes for a solid start against Cleveland and is expected to finish as a WR2 or better in the opening week of the season. Washington will be comfortable catching passes from Trevor Lawrence and lining up alongside fellow receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers. Washington could see some time lining up in the slot and could be a big mismatch against the Browns defense. Last season, Washington caught 58 passes on 95 targets for 847 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. The Jaguars offense should have a big day against Cleveland, and Washington figures to be a big part of that.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com