Marvin Mims Jr. Buried Too Deep to Have a Role on Offense
Marvin Mims Jr. is buried on the depth chart, keeping him off the fantasy football radar in most leagues ahead of Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos traded for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle over the offseason, leaving Mims behind Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin. In addition to those receivers, Mims is also behind tight end Evan Engram in the pecking order, although those two players occupy very different roles. Mims, 24, is a speed threat who has sporadically hauled in big touchdown catches throughout his career when he takes off from his defender. Even if he has a few deep-play touchdowns this season, they're so unpredictable that he's impossible to start. We expect him to spend a lot of his time on special teams, serving as the Broncos' primary kick and punt returner. He has fallen to WR114 in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings, making him droppable in all leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller