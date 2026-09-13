De'Zhaun Stribling to Miss at Least One Month with Ankle Sprain
De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) has been diagnosed with a deltoid sprain in his ankle and will miss at least one month, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. There are currently no plans for him to undergo surgery, but the team is reportedly exploring all options. The Ole Miss product made his NFL debut on Thursday night, but the outing was cut short due to two trips to the sideline for an ankle issue. After he exited the second time, he did not return, finishing the game with zero targets on offense. This is crushing news for the rookie and his fantasy managers, especially after there was plenty of speculation that Stribling could be a steady WR3/flex option in his role alongside Mike Evans. Instead, he'll be sidelined through mid-October at the earliest, making him a candidate for injured reserve. With Christian Kirk (calf) already on IR, Deebo Samuel Sr. is solidified as the 49ers' No. 2 receiver while Demarcus Robinson will be elevated to the No. 3 spot.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport