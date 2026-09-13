Brock Bowers Has a Realistic Chance to Play in Week 2
Brock Bowers (knee) is working his way back from a meniscus trim, and the team believes "there's a realistic chance" that he will be able to return in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Bowers underwent the trim just a few days ago, so it would be impressive to see him return to action within two weeks. Nevertheless, the Raiders believe it's possible, and the team will continue to evaluate how he feels. There's no need to rush Bowers back this early in the season, but if he's indeed capable of playing next week, the Raiders would be thrilled to get him back into the mix. He had 64 catches, 680 yards, and seven touchdowns last season, and he was the TE1 back in 2024 with 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. While Bowers works to get back on the field, Michael Mayer will temporarily step in as the team's top tight end.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter