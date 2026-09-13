NFL Attempting To Obtain Video of Josh Jacobs' Incident
Josh Jacobs incident. The Green Bay Packers running back is currently on the Commissioner's Exempt List and was in court this weekend. The NFL is looking to get video to help in their ongoing investigation of the Jacobs' incident and would like to see the video before they make a decision on suspending Jacobs. The Green Bay star running back will sit out during the investigation and MarShawn Lloyd takes over as the main running back for the Packers along with Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks. The Packers likely want to get this situation figured out and know if they will have Jacobs at all at their disposal this season. It's an unfortunate legal situation that has affected Jacobs status on the field.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport