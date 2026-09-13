Harold Fannin Jr. Has a Quiet Day in Jacksonville
Harold Fannin Jr. caught just two of his three targets for 21 yards during Sunday's Week 1 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 22-year-old is looking to build on an impressive rookie campaign in which he ranked as the TE6 with 72 catches, 731 yards, and six touchdowns. He still has that top-six upside, but Sunday's disappointing game is a step in the wrong direction. Fannin's struggles were partly the product of poor quarterback play, as Deshaun Watson finished with just 16 completions, 205 yards, one interception, and one garbage-time touchdown. If there's any reason to be optimistic, it's that the Browns project to be trailing a lot this year, so they'll consistently be looking to throw the football. That bodes well for Fannin's volume share, but he might not get a ton of opportunities near the end zone if the Browns struggle to sustain drives. For now, Fannin is a fringe top-12 fantasy tight end heading into Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller