Quinshon Judkins Inefficient as Lead Back in Week 1
Quinshon Judkins rushed for 33 yards on 12 carries during Sunday's Week 1 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also caught two passes for an additional 17 receiving yards. This was Judkins' first regular-season action since Week 16 of his rookie season last year. The 22-year-old is quite talented, but he's likely being held back by the suboptimal state of the Browns' offense, led by quarterback Deshaun Watson. As long as this offense continues to struggle to sustain drives and stay on the field, Judkins will remain a mid-to-low RB2 option in fantasy football. His path to production gets only slightly easier next week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who just surrendered 78 scrimmage yards and a touchdown to Chase Brown.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller