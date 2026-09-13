Ja'Kobi Lane Ruled Out With Wrist Injury in Debut vs. Colts
Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) was ruled out for the remainder of his team's Week 1 tilt against the Indianapolis Colts, Ian Rapoport reported via the X platform on Sunday. Lane had one reception for 11 yards in the first half of Sunday's game, and it is unclear exactly when he sustained the wrist injury. It's a massive blow for the 22-year-old out of USC, who is looking to climb the depth chart in Baltimore's Zay Flowers-led receiving corps. He was in line to see more targets from Lamar Jackson with Flowers also being sidelined in Week 1, but it isn't clear yet how severe his wrist injury is. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the Ravens' receivers, as injuries appear to be mounting. RotoBaller lists Lane at WR78 in the positional rankings, and his fantasy impact remains unclear since his NFL debut was cut short.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport