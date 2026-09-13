Quentin Johnston Brings WR2 Upside in Week 1
Quentin Johnston is worth starting in Week 1 against Arizona. He is listed as a starter opposite Ladd McConkey after catching 51 passes for 735 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games last season. Keenan Allen is gone, which leaves more work available, and Johnston already flashed in Mike McDaniel's offense with a 65-yard touchdown from Justin Herbert in the preseason finale. Arizona allowed 3,923 passing yards and 31 touchdowns through the air in 2025, so there should be chances for Johnston to hit on another big play. RotoBaller has him at WR39 in its latest Week 1 rankings, but the site's current start/sit coverage has specifically highlighted him as a start with WR2 upside. McConkey is still the safer bet for targets, so Johnston is not without risk. Still, the matchup and scoring upside make him a strong flex option for Sunday.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller