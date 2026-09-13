Nicholas Singleton Won't Make His NFL Debut on Sunday
Nicholas Singleton (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Week 1 against the New York Jets. Despite being a Day 3 pick this year, Singleton drew plenty of buzz after the NFL Draft based on his production at Penn State and his role in the Titans' offense. However, fantasy managers should pump the brakes on the excitement, at least for now. The 22-year-old will watch Week 1 from the sideline while Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, and Julius Chestnut round out the Titans' backfield. Singleton's next chance to play will come next Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.
Source: Titans PR
Source: Titans PR