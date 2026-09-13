LeQuint Allen Jr. Will Play in Sunday's Season Opener
LeQuint Allen Jr. (hip) is officially active for Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Cleveland Browns. Allen missed practice Wednesday, logged a limited session on Thursday and Friday, and was ultimately listed as questionable coming into the weekend. Despite failing to log a full practice, he is suiting up as the Jags' No. 3 running back for the season opener. As a rookie last year, he tallied 94 rushing yards, 10 catches, and 54 receiving yards. He's stuck behind Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. on the depth chart, but having a year of experience under his belt could help Allen carve out a slightly larger role on offense in 2026. With that being said, he remains avoidable in most fantasy leagues.
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars