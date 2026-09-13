Jalen McMillan Officially Out to Begin 2026 Season
Jalen McMillan (knee), who was listed as doubtful on Friday, is officially out for the Week 1 season opener on Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals, per Scott Smith of the team's official website. McMillan was limited in all three of the team's practices this week, but he could not gain clearance from a knee injury that has been bothering him since early August. With McMillan sitting out this weekend, rookie Ted Hurst III and Tez Johnson will be battling for WR3 duties behind Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. in Tampa's new-look offense without future Hall of Famer Mike Evans. The 24-year-old McMillan had 37 catches for 461 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games as a rookie in 2024, but he played in only four games last year due to a serious neck injury that he suffered in the preseason. His absence to begin 2026 is bad news, as Hurst drew rave reviews as an up-and-coming pass-catcher for the Bucs. If Hurst continues to shine in the season opener, McMillan might not have a very big role on offense whenever he can return from his knee injury.
Source: Buccaneers.com - Scott Smith
Source: Buccaneers.com - Scott Smith