Alvin Kamara Not Suiting Up in Week 1
Alvin Kamara (knee) is officially inactive for the Week 1 season opener in Detroit against the Lions on Sunday, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. On Friday, Saints beat reporters did not expect Kamara to have a very big role on offense if he suited up for the season opener, but now he will not even be active at all as he continues to nurse an MCL sprain in his knee that caused him to miss most of training camp this summer. Kamara's absence should raise the fantasy ceiling for Travis Etienne Jr. in his debut with the Saints on Sunday, and Kendre Miller will be in line for RB2/change-of-pace duties behind Etienne. The 31-year-old Kamara should be rostered in most fantasy leagues despite his knee injury and the fact that his overall value has taken a huge hit in 2026 after the addition of Etienne to this backfield. When healthy, Kamara should be in play as an RB3/flex option in PPR leagues for his role as the Saints' primary pass-catching back in head coach Kellen Moore's offense. Kamara should have a better shot at making his season debut in the team's Week 2 matchup on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill