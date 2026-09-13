Rome Odunze Officially Active for Week 1
Rome Odunze (calf) is officially active for the team's Week 1 season opener on Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers, according to the team. Odunze was limited in practice all week due to a knee injury that surfaced in early September, but he did enough on the field to gain clearance to play in the season opener this weekend. There have not been any reports floating around that the 24-year-old former first-rounder will not have his typical number of offensive snaps for the Bears on Sunday, so fantasy managers should keep him in their starting lineups to kick off the year. Odunze only played in 12 regular-season games a year ago due to a foot injury that is believed to be behind him, but durability issues have been a bit of a concern. He caught 44 of 90 targets last year for 661 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in his second season in the NFL. With DJ Moore now in Buffalo, Odunze and Luther Burden III will operate as Chicago's top two wideouts in 2026. At the very least, Odunze should be a solid WR3/flex option for fantasy managers in Week 1.
Source: Chicago Bears
Source: Chicago Bears