DJ Giddens a Healthy Scratch for Season Opener
DJ Giddens (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. We already knew that Giddens had fallen to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart after rookie Seth McGowan had an impressive camp, but we weren't necessarily expecting him to be inactive altogether. With that being said, in addition to a mediocre camp performance, Giddens produced just 96 rushing yards on 26 carries as a rookie last year, so he's clearly not a vital part of the offense. Between Jonathan Taylor and McGowan, the Colts will carry just two running backs into Sunday's season opener.
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Source: Indianapolis Colts