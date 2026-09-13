Devontez Walker Inactive for Week 1 Against Colts
Devontez Walker (groin) is officially inactive for Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Indianapolis Colts. He had been listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity throughout the past week. He was an outlier contributor on offense last season, catching just six passes but still managing to produce 136 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Not only is he absent on Sunday, but the Ravens have also made rookie receiver Elijah Sarratt a healthy scratch. Therefore, recently elevated wideout Chris Moore will suit up as the fifth and final receiver on the depth chart.
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Source: Baltimore Ravens