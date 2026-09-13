Sean Tucker Officially Inactive Against Bengals
Sean Tucker (hamstring), who was listed as doubtful on Friday, is officially inactive for the Week 1 season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to Scott Smith of the team's official website. Tucker was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday after a DNP on Wednesday, but it was not enough to gain clearance to suit up for the season opener. The 24-year-old was close to being cut from the initial 53-man roster this year in a salary-cap-saving move, but he ultimately worked out a new deal with the Bucs to remain as the RB3 behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell. The former undrafted free agent from Syracuse has had some moments in his first three NFL seasons and had a career-high seven rushing touchdowns in 2025, but he also averaged just 3.7 yards per carry in 17 games. As long as both Irving and Gainwell are healthy, Tucker will remain on the waiver wire in most fantasy football leagues. With Tucker out on Sunday, Josh Williams will operate as Tampa's RB3.
Source: Buccaneers.com - Scott Smith
Source: Buccaneers.com - Scott Smith