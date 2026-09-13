Ja'Tavion Sanders a Healthy Scratch for Week 1
Ja'Tavion Sanders is a healthy inactive for the team's season opener in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, according to Darin Gantt of the team's official website. Sanders will not play to begin the season and has become the odd man out in the Panthers' TE room after they signed veteran Darren Waller during training camp this summer. In addition to Waller, Carolina has Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, and Feleipe Franks on the active roster for Sunday's game. The 23-year-old Sanders, a fourth-rounder in 2024 from the University of Texas, has caught only 62 of his 77 targets for 532 yards and two touchdowns in 29 games (13 starts) in his first two NFL seasons, and barring an injury to one of the team's other TEs, he could be a healthy scratch again in Week 2 when the Panthers take on the division-rival Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 20.
Source: Panthers.com - Darin Gantt
Source: Panthers.com - Darin Gantt