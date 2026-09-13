Olamide Zaccheaus to Serve as Emergency Third QB, RB
Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) and Michael Penix Jr. (knee) ruled out for the Week 1 season opener on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus will be the team's emergency third QB behind Cooper Rush and undrafted rookie Jack Strand, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. And with the Falcons having only two running backs active -- Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson -- Zaccheaus will also be the team's emergency third-string running back. While this does not move the needle at all in fantasy for Zaccheaus, it speaks to his versatility and athleticism on the football field. The 29-year-old former undrafted free agent from Virginia has never had more than 45 receptions, 533 yards, or three touchdowns in a single season in his seven years in the NFL with the Falcons, Eagles, Commanders, and Bears. Zaccheaus caught 39 passes for 313 yards and two scores in 16 regular-season games in 2025 with the Bears, and he opens up the 2026 season as the Falcons' WR3 behind Drake London and Jahan Dotson.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter