Christian Watson Belongs in Week 1 Lineups
Christian Watson should be in fantasy lineups Sunday against Minnesota. Watson enters Week 1 healthy and was not listed on Green Bay's injury report this week. He returned from a torn ACL in Week 8 last season and still finished with 35 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games, averaging 17.5 yards per reception. The target picture is cleaner now, too. Romeo Doubs left in free agency and Dontayvion Wicks was traded, leaving Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden as Green Bay's top three receivers. Minnesota was excellent against the pass last season, allowing only 2,694 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, so this is not a matchup-driven start. Watson's role and big-play ability are the reason to trust him. RotoBaller has him at WR22 for Week 1 and recommends him as a flex in all leagues and a WR2 in 12-team formats. He belongs in lineups.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller