Darren Waller Active for Week 1 Season Opener
Darren Waller is officially active for his debut with the Panthers in the Week 1 season opener on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, according to Darin Gantt of the team's official website. With Waller active, Ja'Tavion Sanders is the odd man out as a healthy inactive to begin the 2026 season. Waller said earlier this week that he was practicing as if he was going to play against the Bears, and that turns out to be the case. However, the 34-year-old veteran will most likely be on a snap count as the Panthers continue to ease him into their offense after signing him in training camp. The Panthers also have Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, and Feleipe Franks active to help carry the workload at tight end on Sunday against Chicago. Waller certainly has the most fantasy football appeal of any tight end on Carolina's roster for his red-zone prowess, but durability is a major concern, and he should be left out of starting lineups in Week 1, even in two-TE leagues.
Source: Panthers.com - Darin Gantt
Source: Panthers.com - Darin Gantt