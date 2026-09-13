A.J. Brown Won't Require Ankle Surgery
A.J. Brown (ankle) is expected to miss the next four to six weeks, but he won't require surgery on his ankle, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Brown suffered the injury during Wednesday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, and the current timeline for recovery suggests that he may end up on injured reserve. However, it's encouraging that he won't need surgery. New England only got three catches for 26 yards from its flashy offseason addition before he exited Week 1. Once he returns to action, he'll rank as a low-end WR1 in fantasy football while serving as quarterback Drake Maye's favorite target. In the meantime, Romeo Doubs, Kyle Williams, and DeMario Douglas will take on bigger roles in the passing game.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter