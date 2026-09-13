Marvin Harrison Jr. Carries Too Much Risk in Week 1
Marvin Harrison Jr. is healthy again, but Week 1 is not an easy spot to trust him against the Chargers. Harrison finished last season with 41 catches for 608 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games, and Arizona has spent the offseason finding more ways to move him around in Mike LaFleur's offense. The target competition has not gone away. Trey McBride dominated targets last year, Michael Wilson broke 1,000 yards, and rookie Jeremiyah Love gives the Cardinals another player they will want involved. Los Angeles was also one of the NFL's tougher pass defenses in 2025, allowing only 16 passing touchdowns. RotoBaller still has Harrison at WR31 for Week 1, but its latest start/sit guidance recommends sitting him. There is upside if Arizona falls behind and Jacoby Brissett has to throw, but fantasy managers with a safer WR3 or flex option should use it.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller