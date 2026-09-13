Jalen Tolbert Inactive Ahead of Week 1 Rumble vs. Raiders
Jalen Tolbert was a healthy scratch ahead of his team's Week 1 road game against the Raiders in Las Vegas. The fifth-year wideout enters his first season with the Dolphins after spending his first four years with the Dallas Cowboys, amassing 91 receptions for 1,093 yards and 10 touchdowns. Tolbert was expected to be one of new starting quarterback Malik Willis' favorite targets ahead of training camp, but rookie Caleb Douglas surpassed him on the depth chart by the end of preseason play. Malik Washington and Chris Bell are expected to be top targets as the season gets underway, while running back De'Von Achane leads what is expected to be a run-heavy offense in 2026. Tolbert is still a stash candidate in dynasty leagues, but Sunday's healthy scratch confirms he isn't a weekly fantasy asset in redraft formats to start the season.
Source: Miami Dolphins vs. X.com
Source: Miami Dolphins vs. X.com