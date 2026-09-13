Terry McLaurin Remains a WR2 Despite Tough Matchup
Terry McLaurin should stay in fantasy lineups Sunday against Philadelphia, even if the matchup lowers the ceiling a bit. McLaurin played only 10 games last season but still caught 38 passes for 582 yards and three touchdowns on 60 targets. He enters Week 1 healthy and remains the favorite to lead Washington's receivers in targets, though Stefon Diggs gives Jayden Daniels another proven option underneath. Philadelphia was brutal on wide receivers in 2025, allowing just 2,302 receiving yards and six touchdowns to the position. McLaurin has at least handled this matchup well over the years, averaging 4.9 catches and 71.9 yards across 15 career games against the Eagles with six touchdowns. RotoBaller has him at WR26 for Week 1. That keeps him in the WR2 range, but this is more of a floor play than a spot to chase a huge ceiling game.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller