Courtland Sutton a Risky Flex for Week 1
Courtland Sutton is still usable Monday night against Kansas City, but he is no longer an automatic fantasy start. Sutton caught 74 passes for 1,017 yards and seven touchdowns last season, though Denver has since added Jaylen Waddle to a receiving room that also includes a rising Pat Bryant. That makes the target split harder to trust right away. Kansas City does not make things any easier. Sutton was held to four catches in both meetings with the Chiefs last season, finishing with 59 yards in one and 40 in the other without scoring. RotoBaller has Sutton at WR38 for Week 1 and lists him as a risky start for Monday night. There is still touchdown upside, and Sutton should remain involved near the goal line, but fantasy managers with another solid WR3 or flex option can leave him on the bench. He is more of a matchup-dependent flex than a receiver who needs to be forced into lineups.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller