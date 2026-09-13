Breece Hall Carries the Load in Week 1 Win
Breece Hall tallied 22 carries, 102 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Sunday's Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans. He also caught two passes for an additional 16 receiving yards. Fantasy managers have to be quite pleased with this season-opening performance from Hall. After finishing with modest numbers as the RB19 last year, the Jets' lead back kicked off the 2026 season by showing that he's capable of logging 20+ touches per game with great efficiency numbers. He also found the end zone, which is something he only accomplished five times in 16 games last year. The Titans were admittedly a softer matchup for Hall, and he'll get a tougher test in the form of the Green Bay Packers next week. Nevertheless, Hall is trending up as the Jets' clear workhorse back. He will climb to the low-end RB1 or high-end RB2 tier in fantasy football rankings next week.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller