Trevor Lawrence Stellar in Rout of Browns
Trevor Lawrence had an easy time against the Cleveland Browns in a 34-10 win. The Jaguars destroyed the Browns on both sides of the ball, leading to four touchdown passes on just 23 attempts for the former top pick. Lawrence finished the game with 18 completions on 23 attempts, 245 yards passing, and four touchdowns to four different receivers. He spread the ball around overall, but the clear top target in this game was Parker Washington, who seemingly picked up right where he left off last season. Lawrence completed passes to nine pass catchers in total, a great sign for the offense going forward. Lawrence and the Jaguars could suffer whiplash in what will be a much harder matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 2.
Source: Trevor Lawrence RotoBaller
Source: Trevor Lawrence RotoBaller