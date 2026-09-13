Colston Loveland a Bust in Week 1 vs. Panthers
Colston Loveland had no impact on his team's efforts to start the season with a W. The 2025 first-round draft pick was expected to have a strong outing in Sunday's season debut and shoulder a heavy workload as Chicago's TE1. However, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams targeted him just twice against Carolina, and Loveland failed to make either catch. Meanwhile, veteran tight end Cole Kmet, who is listed behind Loveland on the depth chart, caught two of three targets for 35 yards and scored a touchdown. Receivers Rome Odunze, Kalif Raymond, and Luther Burden III all factored into Sunday's victory. Loveland had 58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns in 2025 and was a projected TE2 heading into the new season, but his slow start in 2026 proved to be a Week 1 fantasy bust.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN